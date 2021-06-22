Open Platform (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $106,873.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $106,873.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.13 or 0.00646775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00077084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.84 or 0.07134131 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

