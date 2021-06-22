Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Tops $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $734,526.60 and $73.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

