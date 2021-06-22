Open Predict Token Price Reaches $0.73 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Open Predict Token has a total market cap of $734,551.02 and approximately $73.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $217.47 or 0.00643397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00038920 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

