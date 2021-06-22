Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.90. Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 13,501 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

