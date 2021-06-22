OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.27

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $246,390.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00114289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00156115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,813.13 or 0.99778675 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002468 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

