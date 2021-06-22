Opus Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Opus has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. Opus has a market capitalization of $241,249.44 and $68.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.17 or 0.00649706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.36 or 0.07142195 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

