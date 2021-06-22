Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Sells $9,547,500.00 in Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. 9,805,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,578,180. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $226.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

