OracleChain Reaches Market Cap of $308,739.77 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One OracleChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $308,739.77 and $28,804.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00047748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00113834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00155535 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,194.55 or 1.00695783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002484 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

Buying and Selling OracleChain

