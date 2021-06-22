Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Shares Up 3%

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI)’s share price shot up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. 563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.51.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44. Equities research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCBI)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

