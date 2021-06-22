Orbitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $701,857.93 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $701,857.93 and approximately $385.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,464.28 or 1.00262177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00027551 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00316183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.70 or 0.00737192 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.00366001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003431 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.