O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,109 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $547.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.17 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,193 shares of company stock worth $45,142,651. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

