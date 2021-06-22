Orient Walt Market Cap Reaches $6.13 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $603,215.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00109268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00154058 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,875.12 or 1.00443831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

