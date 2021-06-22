Origin Sport (ORS) Price Down 39.3% This Week

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $181,013.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00038618 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000123 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.