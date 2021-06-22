OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $73.14 million and approximately $995,137.00 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $211.31 or 0.00632703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00076091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.14 or 0.07000766 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,891,003 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.