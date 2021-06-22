Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. 10,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 276,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $934.12 million and a P/E ratio of -39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $41,057,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $10,545,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $8,463,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,228,000.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

