Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ørsted A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. 31,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,001. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.29.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

