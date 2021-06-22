OST Reaches Market Cap of $9.08 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, OST has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $312,629.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.00610433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00077611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

