Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) traded down 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.86 and last traded at $22.86. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.18.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

