OTOCASH (OTO) Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, OTOCASH has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. OTOCASH has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $1,714.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OTOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0819 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007756 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000135 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000038 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 115.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001201 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTO is a coin. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,296,460 coins and its circulating supply is 36,820,723 coins. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OTOCASH (OTO) is a Scrypt-PoS Based Cryptocurrency, OTOCASH coin will be used on OTOCASH PAYMENT SYSTEM platform that enables buyers to use their OTO Coins in order to pay sellers (private or merchants). It provides users or merchants with the safety and convenience with KYC and offers consumer-protection to buyers and sellers. “

