Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVID shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $24,450,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,417,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,799,000 after buying an additional 1,895,500 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

OVID stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 547,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,906. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a market cap of $288.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

