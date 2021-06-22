Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.50

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

OXINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

