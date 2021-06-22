Oxygen Price Down 17% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00004382 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $84.16 million and $1.20 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,859,795 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.