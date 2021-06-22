Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 14,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.