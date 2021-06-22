Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 10,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.