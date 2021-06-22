Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.38

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

