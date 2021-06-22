Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,541 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,254,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after acquiring an additional 276,228 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $53.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.