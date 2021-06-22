Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Packaging Co. of America worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.