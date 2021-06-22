PAID Network (PAID) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.12 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 38.5% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $36.12 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00108973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00153921 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,818.84 or 1.00026624 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003024 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

