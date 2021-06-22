Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.94. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 46,278 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $326,000. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

