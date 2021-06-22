Panda Yield Price Down 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a market capitalization of $77,795.33 and $9,858.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00051925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.09 or 0.00586423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

