Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.28). Papa John’s International posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after buying an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 21.4% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,062,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.