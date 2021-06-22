Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.5% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.54% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $27,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $14,420,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 291,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 17,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,134. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

