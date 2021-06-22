Parkland (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.53. Parkland shares last traded at C$38.17, with a volume of 287,298 shares traded.

PKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

