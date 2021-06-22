PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.60 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00179694 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.45 or 0.00608071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

