Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PASG. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PASG opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 310.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth $66,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

