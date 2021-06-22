Patientory (PTOY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,923.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Patientory has a market cap of $1.73 million and $22,923.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.88 or 0.00647351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00077236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,335.57 or 0.07135902 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.