Patron Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Patron has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $8,098.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.14 or 0.00633430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,364.38 or 0.07265107 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

