Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.24% of Patterson Companies worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after acquiring an additional 66,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

