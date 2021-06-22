Paxos Standard Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $755.11 million and $83.82 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 754,365,770 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.