PayPie (PPP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,621.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. One PayPie coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1,621.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.68 or 0.00641388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00076983 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.10 or 0.07075806 BTC.

PayPie Profile

PPP is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.