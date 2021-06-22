PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PaySign by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

