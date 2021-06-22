PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 29,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 21,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The stock has a market cap of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

