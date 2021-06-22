PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.43. Approximately 29,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 21,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.
The stock has a market cap of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21.
PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.74%.
PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDLB)
PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.
See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for PDL Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDL Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.