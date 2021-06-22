Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.41. 66,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,238,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $717.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,491.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $509,729 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 404,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 406,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

