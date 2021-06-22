Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pearson by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
About Pearson
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.