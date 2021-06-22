Peel Hunt Raises Morses Club (LON:MCL) Price Target to GBX 100

Morses Club (LON:MCL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Tuesday.

Get Morses Club alerts:

Shares of LON:MCL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93.20 ($1.22). 196,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.52 million and a P/E ratio of 465.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.75. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

In related news, insider Gary Marshall purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.