Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Trifast (LON:TRI)

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Trifast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Trifast stock traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 144.75 ($1.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.57. Trifast has a 52 week low of GBX 96.60 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £196.91 million and a PE ratio of -42.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.10.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

