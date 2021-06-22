Peercoin (PPC) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $19.02 million and $53,985.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,992,275 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

