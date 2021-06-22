Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

