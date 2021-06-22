Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

