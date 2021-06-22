Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78. The firm has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.